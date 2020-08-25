Mortal Kombat 11 Releases New Femme Fatale Skins

✖

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath released new skins for three of its fighters on Tuesday as part of the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack. Kitana, Jade, and Skarlet are the three Mortal Kombat combatants who revisit their classic looks from Mortal Kombat 3 with the new skins. Just like the Summer Heat skins before these new cosmetics, however, you’ll have to be an owner of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion if you want to add these skins to your collection.

NetherRealm Studios showed off the new skins for Jade, Kitana, and Skarlet in the trailer below on Tuesday. The three skins are Sole Survivor Kitana, Old Blood Skarlet, and Outworld Courtier Jade, and they’re available now for nearly every platform.

You're Next!#MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/3o815OHue6 — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) August 25, 2020

Switch Fighters: The Femme Fatale's will be available at a later date. Stay tuned. #MKAftermath — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) August 25, 2020

The only exception to the platform availability right now is that the new skins aren’t available on the Nintendo Switch just yet. They’re to be released on Nintendo’s platform at a later date that hasn’t yet been announced.

If you go to try and buy these skins as a separate Skin Pack like you could in the past, you’ll find the option unavailable unless you’ve got the Aftermath expansion released back in May. This first major add-on for Mortal Kombat 11 came with more story content, the characters Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop, and the promise of three Skin Packs to be released at later dates. Two of those are available now thanks to today’s release of the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack, and the third of those, the All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack, will be released on October 8th.

Mortal Kombat 11 has been getting its usual updates since the release of Aftermath to address problems and balance fighters, but with the end of the Aftermath content now in sight, players are once again looking to more clues for future DLC. The game’s files are prime stomping grounds for those digging through the info to try and find out what’s coming with some players thinking they’ve identified some possibilities for future DLC, but nothing’s been confirmed about that at this time.

Mortal Kombat’s new Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack is now available for all Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath owners.

