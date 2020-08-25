New Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Reveals Major DLC Details

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath leak has revealed some potentially major DLC details. MK11 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia may be well over a year old, but it's still one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world, especially within its genre. Further, developer NetherRealm Studios has promised on multiple occasions to support the game with new content for at least a couple of years. As a result, perhaps it should come as no surprise that it looks like the game is still getting not, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, but eight more DLC characters.

News of eight more DLC characters comes way of the game's files and via prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "thethiny," who revealed the news and presented the evidence today on Twitter.

Unfortunately, this is all the files reveal. In other words, it's unclear who these DLC characters will be, though there's evidence that seemingly suggests at least one of these additions will be reserved for Sektor or Cryax.

I'm unsure if I mentioned this before because I feel like this is new to me, but as of today, I can see Cyrax's Audio files against other DLC characters. Previously I only found for Sektor. This doesn't mean Cyrax is playable, since this is most probably for his tag assist. pic.twitter.com/KYkd8BfDqd — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 25, 2020

Of course, it's important to remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable -- they've leaked just about every DLC character so far -- nothing here is official information. And at the moment of publishing, neither WB Games or NRS have commented on this leak, and it's unlikely either will.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

What DLC characters do you want to see added to MK11?

