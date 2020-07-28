Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals New Character Skins Coming to the Game Soon

✖

NetherRealm Studios has revealed the contents of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's Summer Heat Skin Pack. The DLC will feature new looks for Baraka, Kitana, and Erron Black. Baraka looks ready for a barbecue thanks to his "Off the Bone Baraka" design. Erron Black has a patriotic design called "Fireworks Erron Black." Last but not least, Kitana is wearing what NetherRealm describes as "seasonal Edenian attire" in her "Endless Summer Kitana" design. The trio of skins will be available in the game on August 5th. The skin packs are available exclusively to those that purchased the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion.

In addition to the Summer Heat Skin Pack, NetherRealm also revealed the release dates for the next two Skin Packs. The Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack will release just a few weeks later, on August 25th. Fans will be waiting a bit longer for the All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack, which will release on October 8th. As of this writing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have revealed which characters will receive new skins in either pack, but the silhouettes can be seen in the Tweet below.

It will be interesting to see what the rest of the Skin Packs include! While the All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack will likely feature a seasonal theme similar to the Summer Heat pack, the Klassic Femme Fatale pack sounds like it might offer players classic looks for the game's female playable characters. For longtime Mortal Kombat fans, that could be cause for some excitement!

We know you've been asking, so here's the #MKAftermath upcoming Skin Packs rollout. First up, Summer Heat Skin Pack! pic.twitter.com/VWH3pxSQku — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) July 28, 2020

In addition to the new skin packs, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath also added new playable characters in the form of Fujin, RoboCop, and Sheeva, as well as new story content. The DLC expansion retails for $39.99, but it can also be purchased alongside the main game for $49.99.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

