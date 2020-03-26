Mortal Kombat 11 Just Added an Aliens Skin

Mortal Kombat 11 has been a pretty interesting entry for the fighting franchise. The latest game in the series has added a number of playable fighters and skins from across popular culture. The game already has one reference to a popular ’80s science-fiction film franchise in the form of Terminator’s T-800 DLC fighter. Starting today, however, players will have a skin based on the Alien franchise, as well! NetherRealm Studios has added Space Marine Jacqui Briggs as part of the game’s newest Matinee Skin Pack. Naturally, the look is based on Sigourney Weaver’s character Ellen Ripley, from the popular film series.

While the design is certainly welcome for fans of the classic science-fiction/horror franchise, it certainly feels like the game could also use an appearance by the classic H.R. Giger Alien design, as well. The creature certainly seems like it would make a fitting addition to the Mortal Kombat cast! It’s not hard to imagine how the creature would control, and some grotesque fatalities that could be added for it. With the recent confirmation that Ash Williams is finally coming to the game, and the fact that it seems like more DLC Kombatants are on the way, the creature would help round out the number of classic characters from the horror genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the skin based on Alien, the Matinee Skin Pack includes two other film homages: a Kotal Khan look based on Conan the Barbarian, and an Erron Black design meant to evoke Indiana Jones. Finally, the Skin Pack also features a “She-Spawn” design for Jacqui Briggs. This is actually the second Matinee Skin Pack. The previous offering included a Sarah Connor look for Sonya Blade, a Cyborg-inspired design for Kano, and Johnny Cage in a tuxedo.

In space, no one can hear you get punched in the face. Get Space Marine Jacqui in the Matinee Skin Pack, now available. #MK11 https://t.co/Q702vZKmfj pic.twitter.com/I7rCFXL9Fw — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 26, 2020

The Mortal Kombat 11 Matinee Skin Pack is free for Kombat Pack owners, and $5.99 for everyone else. Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.

What do you think of Jacqui Briggs’ Alien-inspired design? Do you plan on downloading the Matinee Skin Pack? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!