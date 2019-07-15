Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Join the Area 51 Meme Fun

Alien fever has been sweeping the Internet as of late, with countless people planning to swarm one of the most secretive military bases of all time later this year. Of course, this is not the greatest idea, but it sure has been providing everyone with a good laugh, especially with all of the memes that have been produced as a result of the plan. Before the attention drifts onto the next big things, as many people as possible are looking to get a chuckle out of the Area 51 raid, including Mortal Kombat 11 fans.

Reddit user “PixelArtAddicted” recently took to the Mortal Kombat subreddit to share a rather humorous video that shows one possible scenario when it comes to the raid. Taking a scene from Mortal Kombat 11, they put a few lines of text to reveal what the raid really represents. We can see a few different groups of fans, including “500k insane meme lords,” “Weebs and 9 year olds,” “Rabid fans looking for Mileena DLC,” and we even see an appearance made by “The one guy wanting Mokap for DLC.” Needless to say, it’s pretty funny.

While it may not be wise to run like Naruto directly into almost-certain destruction, memes are a much safer alternative. Plus, you could just stay at home that day and play Mortal Kombat 11, which is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular fighting game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you been enjoying the Area 51 memes? How much longer do you believe they are going to last? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!