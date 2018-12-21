‘Mortal Kombat 11’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Collide With This Incredible Fan Art

Bosslogic is at it again with re-imagining popular gaming franchises with even more popular celebrity names attached to the characters. From God of War, to Metal Gear Solid, it seems that no game will be left untouched. Now that the talented artist is officially apart of the MK Kollective, he took a moment to collide two powerful universes into one incredible Infinity Gauntlet.

The stylization is incredible and we wouldn’t mind if the team over at NetherRealm decided to make this a reality somehow with a nifty collector’s edition. Take our money!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest piece of artwork is definitely true to his style and with him now officially being able to contribute his love of Mortal Kombat officially alongside the studio behind the fighting game, this is only just the beginning of amazing pieces. We weren’t the only ones impressed either:

Scorpion would be worse than thanos with that pic.twitter.com/Qpu6wbc89D — Daviesaurus Rex 🦖 (@TheDavidMackay) December 20, 2018

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What are your thoughts on the Avengers/Mortal Kombat mashup? Do you think Thanos would meet his match? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!