‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Beta Reportedly Not Coming To Nintendo Switch or PC

In just a little over a couple of months, those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 will be able to take part in an exclusive beta, which is set to kick off on March 28. However, some new information points out that it may not be as accessible as originally thought.

A quick look at the official Mortal Kombat 11 support page indicates that the beta will only be open to particular platforms, and not system-wide. PlayStation Lifestyle previously reported that, according to the FAQ on the page, the beta isn’t being offered on Nintendo Switch or PC.

When asked about the availability of the beta, the page reads, “No, the beta will only [be] available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.”

The reason for this may be because NetherRealm is working directly on the beta, while the PC and Nintendo Switch versions are being handled by different teams. The PC edition is being handled by QLOC to assure that its port is handled better than WB Games have seen in the past; while it was previously confirmed that Shiver Entertainment is hard at work on the Switch version, to make sure it runs at the best efficiency.

That may disappoint some fans that were looking to try the game out before its release. However, there is a slight chance that different betas could be introduced for the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of the game, as those developers probably want to test out netcode to make sure it’s running up to speed before the game’s release. WB Games hasn’t said anything on this just yet, but we’ve reached out to see if we can get more information.

All the same, the games will be coming sooner than expected. They’re all set to arrive on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC; and no doubt fans will still be able to enjoy what they have to offer, beta or no beta.

We’ll bring you more beta information for the other versions as soon as it becomes available, but expect a handful of fighters (possibly similar to what we played in the demo last week), and some features that will give you a dose of what the game is all about.

