‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Devs Considering Custom Moves For DLC

We are just about within reach of the release of the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 11, which means more and more information will be arriving in the coming days. With nearly all of the base characters likely revealed at this point, the dev team from NetherRealm Studios is beginning to roll out some glorious gameplay details, including all of the customization options players can expect to see in the upcoming game. These include the likes of gear, skins, and even moves for characters, and while more skins and gear will arrive via DLC, the custom moves are a bit trickier.

When it comes to implementing new skins and gear, it’s a pretty straightforward process – create it and implement it into the game. New moves for characters, however, would require someone to come in so they can do the motion capture, then the team has to animate it, and they have to make sure each new move flows with the balance of the game.

Speaking with Game Informer, lead designer John Edwards noted the challenges that would come along with adding new custom moves in Mortal Kombat 11. “You drop in a new special or something like that, then it’s like ‘well, that special has to work with all specials, not just of that character, it has to work now against all the other characters’ stuff,” he said. “So it does present unique challenges.”

That said, NetherRealm isn’t taking the idea of custom moves making it into the game post-launch completely off the table. What all of this will depends on is if the fans are up for such a thing. “As long as the game is doing well, and people are playing, we want to support it,” Edwards said. “And [extra moves do] sound like one of the things that would naturally, maybe, kind of flow out of that as we add DLC characters and we patch, and things like that.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe it is entirely reasonable to hold off on custom moves in DLC until fans have made it known they are in it to win it with Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

