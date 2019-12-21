Mortal Kombat 11 Director Possibly Teases Future DLC Character

Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character is Joker, and after that Spawn will come to the game. And once Spawn comes to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia fighting game, Kombat Pack #1 will be complete, and players will turn their eyes to Kombat Pack #2. Thanks to an accurate leak earlier this year, we know that Fujin, Sheeva, and Ash Williams are likely going to be featured in the second wave of DLC characters, but who else will be? Well, according to a possible new tease from series creative director Ed Boon, it may be Kurtis Stryker.

Making his debut in Mortal Kombat 3, Stryker is the leader of the Special Riot Control division in the New York City Police Department, and employs modern weaponry when in battle, allowing him to compete with other combatants. He’s notably the first person to run towards the pyramid in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Boon constantly teases fans like this, but more often than not his teases are nothing more than trolling or misdirection. That said, sometimes he does offer up a legit glimpse at what’s coming to the game in the future, though there’s no way to know if this is another example of that.

Stryker is a somewhat popular character, but there’s certainly more requested DLC characters than him, such as Mileena, Rain, Smoke, and Reptile. That said, it wouldn’t be very surprising to see the character make a return to the series via Kombat Pack #2. Whatever the case, we should get more details on this sometime after March 2020.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.