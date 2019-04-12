‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Leak Suggests There Could Be 13 DLC Characters

Developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have already revealed Mortal Kombat 11’s first DLC character: Shang Tsung. However, beyond this, neither party has really said much about DLC. But this doesn’t mean planning and development for DLC hasn’t already begun. And according to a new leak, NetherRealm Studios has a lot of post-launch fighters planned. More specifically, a new datamining leak has seemingly discovered that there could be upwards of 13 DLC characters added to the game after launch.

In the game’s files there’s 13 DLC listings, but unfortunately, it’s not specified whether these DLC listings are for fighters. It’s possible the listings are for six fighters plus six costumes plus Shao Khan. It’s also possible that only nine of these listings are for fighters, and the other four are for cosmetics. Or there could be 13 DLC characters. The former, two Kombat Packs of three fighters and three costumes plus Shao Khan, seems most likely though, especially given the DLC history of Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat X.

Videos by ComicBook.com

oh and there’s already *13* DLC listings pic.twitter.com/eUBOoxlWwY — Nikki™ 🌹 (@NWPlayer123) April 9, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release on April 23, unless you’re on Switch and in Europe, then you’ll need to wait until May 10 to your hands on a copy of the game.

For more news and coverage on the highly-anticipated fighting game, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!