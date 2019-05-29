Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Fighter Teased by Ed Boon

Word has been spreading as of late that points to more DLC fighters for Mortal Kombat 11 being revealed in the relatively near future. If all goes according to plan, that can happen as soon as next week. Naturally, Ed Boon has jumped in to tease fans with the occasional tweet that features an obscure hint at what is to come. That said, the latest tease to come from Boon is fairly obvious if you know a bit about the characters featured in Mortal Kombat over the years. If the hint that Boon recently tweeted out is to be taken seriously, it looks like players will be seeing Nightwolf added to the roster via DLC.

The Mortal Kombat co-creator recently took to Twitter to share a photo of deodorant, because why not? The brand, however, is the first clue – Axe. The second hint is the color green. Now, which character in the realm of Mortal Kombat carries around a green axe and dispenses pain like no other with it? That’s right, Nightwolf just might be one of the DLC characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this is most certainly no guarantee that Nightwolf is coming to Mortal Kombat 11. This could very well be Boon teasing fans like he usually does. Then again, this isn’t on the level of how much he has teased Rain fans over the past couple of months, but it’s looking good for Nightwolf fans. We will just have to wait until NetherRealm Studios reveals who will be joining Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about this? Do you believe Boon is teasing Nightwolf for Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!