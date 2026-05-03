Xbox Game Pass Users Hail Day One Exclusive Game As “Insane 10/10”

A recent day-one Xbox Game Pass game — which also happens to be an Xbox Series X console exclusive — is being hailed by some subscribers of the Microsoft subscription service as “insane” and a “10/10.” Of course, the main appeal of Xbox Game Pass compared to something like PlayStation Plus is the large number of day-one games the subscription service obtains, at least for subscribers to the Ultimate and PC tiers. In 2026, day-one Xbox Game Pass games are common, but what’s less common actually is a console exclusive. Not many games releasing in 2026 are going to tick both of these boxes.

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Perhaps one of the best day-one Xbox Game Pass games so far this year, and one of the more noteworthy ones given the exclusivity involved, is Sad Cat Studios and Thunderful Publishing’s 2.5D cinematic platformer, Replaced, which released last month, years after it was first unveiled to the world as an early Xbox Series X console exclusive game. Right now, there remains no word of it coming to other console platforms, so console users can only play it on Xbox, where it costs $19.99, or can be played for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Since its release, it’s been the subject of many posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, most of which have had nothing but praise for the game. The latest about it is no exception.

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One of the top recent posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page calls the vibes of the game “truly insane,” and hails it as a “10/10.” In isolation, the post isn’t that noteworthy, but there are others like it. Meanwhile, the popularity of the post, as well as some of the comments, both echo the sentiment.

“I played through it this month and absolutely loved it,” reads one of the aforementioned comments. “Really engrossing sci-fi world, story, and characters. One of the best cinematic puzzle platformers of the generation.”

Now, it is worth pointing out that some of the comments disagree. While you can find Xbox gamers championing Replaced as one of the best games of 2026, so far, it’s 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store, and 83% approval rating on Steam, do demonstrate that the praise is not universal.

Those who are now curious about checking out the Xbox console exclusive, though, will find that it is, on average, about 10 to 15 hours long, which is a bit lengthy for this type of game. And to be fair, this is one of the more common criticisms of it, which is that it is a slow burn. Meanwhile, how long it is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass remains to be seen.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to drop into the comment section with your thoughts and hot-takes, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.