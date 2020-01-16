Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving the Joker’s Gameplay

When Mortal Kombat 11 first revealed Joker’s model in the game, it was an extremely brief look, but one that divided fans immediately. But slowly, over time, it would appear that NetherRealm Studios has won folks over as we’ve seen more of the character, and now that the gameplay trailer is actually out? Folks seem to actually, genuinely be loving the new character.

The new trailer shows off a whole slew of Joker’s combat moves, including firing a gun out of the mouth of a Batman toy, and it is honestly fairly impressive overall. That doesn’t even begin to touch on the goofy delight that is the featured Fatality. As someone that was previously on the fence about the upcoming DLC fighter, the trailer’s gone a long way in convincing me to actually give him a shot. And it certainly sounds like I’m not alone.

MK11 + @DCComics = The Joker at his most violent. You’re welcome. The Joker disrupts #MK11 in Early Access on 1/28, Full Release 2/4. https://t.co/Q702vZKmfj pic.twitter.com/ko6zyIScEz — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 16, 2020

What do you think of Joker’s gameplay? Are you excited to give him a shot when he releases in early access later this month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Joker, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is set to release in early access on January 28th, with a full release on February 4th. The DC Elseworlds skins are set to release on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.

Keep reading to see what folks are saying online about the new gameplay trailer!

That smile!

Joker puts a bloody smile on his face…… it was over for me from there. joker looks fucking amazing. also talk to me about that batman who laughs skin for noob!! pic.twitter.com/5b9yKQ2iLu — Super (@lSuper_) January 16, 2020

He looks pretty good!

Alright Joker trailer for MK11 p damn good thohttps://t.co/IYEN2tF354 — Perry✨ (@PerrydactylShow) January 16, 2020

The Batman toy!

i absolutely love all the different moves joker does with the batman toy! pic.twitter.com/jOaU1F9Az8 — Super (@lSuper_) January 16, 2020

Even the song in the new trailer is good!

Ok but I need the song in the Joker trailer someone help me out pic.twitter.com/M66fMcR0wi — Empress of Outworld 💗 (@MileenaMKXII) January 16, 2020

The whole package is great, really.

THE JOKER LOOKS AMAZING.



FROM THE INTRO, DEFINITELY THE FATAL BLOW, AND THE FATALITY WAS FUCKING PERFECT — THE OUTRO SCREEEEAAAAMS CLASSIC JOKER.



I CAN NOT WAIT TO SEE HOW THEY DO SPAWN pic.twitter.com/uNyxegkUm8 — why’d you break my heart like that ? (@LucidlyJess) January 16, 2020

SonicFox is already a fan too!

joker looks so incredible in mk i have so many setups in my mind already 😭 — FOX | SonicFox @ FC (@SonicFox5000) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile…

Meanwhile, in Mortal Kombat 11: pic.twitter.com/bNQzJKu2Kf — Jojo’s Bizarre Sound Design (@JJBASoundDesign) January 16, 2020

Can’t. Wait.