Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC Full Roster Leaks

Tomorrow morning, a new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer is set to go live that will showcase the rest of Kombat Pack #1 to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players. Ahead of the trailer reveal, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published a countdown to premier placeholder on YouTube, which at 9:00 EST, will go live with the trailer. And unfortunately for the pair, they didn’t think about how it’s very easy to grab thumbnails from premiers. And that’s what fans immediately did, and one of the the thumbnails grabbed reveals the final two Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters and our first glimpse at how all of the unreleased Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters look in game.

Unfortunately, given that it’s a thumbnail grab, the shot showing off the whole DLC roster is very small. So, you either have to squint or deal with a blurry blown up version. Whatever you prefer, we have them both, below, courtesy of Reddit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

UPDATE: A better, clearer version has been found and swapped in. And, as you can see, it also reveals the release dates for the remaining characters.

As you can see, in addition to the previously announced Sindel and Spawn, we now know the other two Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters are Joker and Terminator. Interestingly, there’s no Ash Williams or any of the other previously leaked characters, but presumably they are coming with Kombat Pack #2.

For those that don’t know: the game’s entire DLC roster leaked right around the game’s launch. The leak mentioned Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Joker, Terminator, Spawn, Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin. So far it’s six for six. In other words, Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin are basically guaranteed at this point.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be available on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. And of course, don’t forget to check back in tomorrow morning to see the trailer and presumably our first look at Spawn, Joker, Terminator, and more.