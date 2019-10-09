Mortal Kombat 11 Seemingly Confirms What Characters Won’t Feature in Kombat Pack 2

Terminator released into Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch today. And in his Termo-Vision screen, there’s a list of “DLC” characters that’s very obviously a troll list. NetherRealm Studios wouldn’t reveal its Kombat Pack #2 DLC characters in this fashion, nor would there be this many characters coming to the game. That said, what this trolling list does seemingly confirm is what characters we won’t see as DLC, and unfortunately there’s some fan-favorites included within list, such as Rain and Mileena. As you may know, the latter features probably the most passionate fanbase of all Mortal Kombat fighters, and so, well, there’s some unhappy Mortal Kombat players right about now.

Beyond Rain and Mileena, Li Mei, Sareena, Meat, and Mocap are noted. Now, it’s possible this is a smoke screen, meant to make it look like some of these characters aren’t coming, only for NetherRealm to turn around with a proper surprise reveal. However, this seems unlikely. Yet, I can’t help but think it’s possible, simply because of how much fans have been asking for Rain and Mileena especially.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, NetherRealm Studios — more so than most studios — loves to indulge in a trolling every so often. And this also may be in reference to all the of the Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters previously leaking via in-game files.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s slated to release onto Google Stadia later this year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a blurb from our official and glowing review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

Thanks, Reddit.