Mortal Kombat 11 Black Panther Easter Egg Discovered

Mortal Kombat 11 released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One last month brimming with Easter eggs and pop culture references. Most modern, big games are packed full of both, but not many are on Mortal Kombat 11’s level. There’s so many Easter eggs and references that even weeks later players are still discovering both. The latest find includes a tribute to Marvel’s Black Panther that involves Baraka. That’s right: there’s a Black Panther Easter egg in Mortal Kombat 11, featuring Baraka.

More specifically, in the fighting game, players can unlock a “Tarkata Forever” cinematic after beating the character’s third tower in Towers of Time. And as you would expect, in it Baraka crosses his arms in the style of “Wakanda Forever.” It’s not the the biggest reference — in fact, most players probably won’t even encounter it — but it’s a nice touch and hard to miss if you’re a fan of the Marvel hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Easter eggs like this don’t change a game’s quality, but they do go a long way with some fans who enjoying combing through games to find every reference and tribute. As you would expect, there’s quite a few Marvel references in the newest entry in one of the most popular fighting game series of all-time.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is not only the biggest installment in the long-running franchise, it is the best one to date,” reads the review’s opening. “Then again, with all of the leaks that the highly anticipated title has sustained since being announced by Ed Boon at The Game Awards in 2018, combined with the official details that have been revealed by the team at NetherRealm Studios, it should come as no surprise that this is the best entry in the series that is steadily approaching its 30th anniversary.”

