How to Watch ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fighter Reveal Stream

Two more Mortal Kombat 11 fighters are scheduled to be revealed by NetherRealm Studios today with one of those fighters said to be a member of the game’s DLC lineup. NetherRealm and the studio’s creative director Ed Boon said that a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo that’s scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. CT will play host to the character reveals, though even if you’re not there attending the expo in person, you can watch the panel’s stream online.

The panel will focus on a few different areas of interest to Mortal Kombat 11 fans such as the process behind the development of the game as well as some behind the scenes looks at NetherRealm’s new title. Though those are interesting topics on their own, the most-anticipated parts of the panel will undoubtedly be the reveal of two new fighters. One of those will be a fighter that’ll be in the main roster available at release, though further specifics weren’t provided. The second will be a character that’ll be released as part of the game’s DLC offerings.

Anyone who’s interested in watching the fighter reveals when the panel begins at 12:45 p.m. CT can do so via NetherRealm’s Twitch stream that’s found below. If YouTube is the preferred option, Boon said the reveals will also be streamed through SYFY’s platforms.

I’m told our Mortal Kombat 11 C2E2 panel is going to be streamed on the NetherRealm twitch channel as well as https://t.co/5hwSjz0FWn Starts 12:45pm (Chicago time) today — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 22, 2019

There’s no telling who either of the fighters may be, especially the DLC character. It’s interesting that NetherRealm would elect to reveal one of the DLC characters before the entire roster has been confirmed ahead of the game’s April release, but it could be that this reveal is geared towards the audience that’ll be in attendance at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Mortal Kombat 11’s panel stream is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. CT.

