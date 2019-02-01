‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Artist Reveals Gal Gadot as an Unmasked Mileena

BossLogic is back at it again with his incredible creations showing off what some of our favorite names in entertainment would look like as popular video game, movie, books, tv show characters. In this instance, it’s Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot in the Mortal Kombat universe as Mileena — without the mask covering her face beneath it.

He’s shared a Gal Gadot edit before, but with the mask firmly in place. It seems like her more feral side was highly desired, because the artist mentioned that the fan requests were pouring in.

We share a lot of Boss’s work — so much so, it’s basically become a huge inside joke with our team. But can you blame us? His Chris Pratt as Johnny Cage, his Terry Crews as Jax?! So good and we’ve got a feeling he’s nowhere close to being done.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

