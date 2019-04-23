‘Mortal Kombat 11’: How to Show Mercy

Mortal Kombat 11 gives players countless options for slaying their opponents with stylish Fatalities and normal killing blows, but it also provides a way for them to show “Mercy” to worthy opponents. Instead of finishing off a foe at the end of the match, a player can choose to extend the fight by inputting a specific command to trigger the Mercy moment which will result in the other player regaining a portion of their health for one last bout.

The feature is one that long-time Mortal Kombat fans might remember debuted in Mortal Kombat 3, and if you recall how to do it in that game, you’ll have an idea of how to show Mercy in Mortal Kombat 11. Once you’ve beaten down an opponent to the point that the “FINISH HIM/HER” message appears, you’ll have to be a medium distance away from your foe to trigger the move. On the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions respectively, all you have to do then is hold down either L2 or LT and press “down” on the d-pad three times. If you’re mind’s already filled with fighting combos and you don’t want to remember all the steps, just hold down the shoulder button and spam “down” a few times and you’ll be fine.

Mortal Kombat’s official Twitter account shared a brief video of what this will look like in a real game. Kitana has Jax on the ropes and decides to show Mercy which keeps the battle going after a few quick crouches.

Mercy is for the [fill in the blank]! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/j17kOJWH8m — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) April 22, 2019

There are a couple of reasons why one might want to show Mercy in Mortal Kombat 11, some of them good and others bad. If you’ve had a particularly intense match and have gained a lot of respect for your opponent, you might give them one last shot to keep the fight going. Should something unfortunate happen like lag or a gimmicky victory you didn’t intend to have, you could also show Mercy then.

Though those outcomes are wholesome signs of respect, it’s likely that the move will just be used to draw out one-sided fights. It’s not hard to imagine someone pulling off back-to-back flawless or nearly flawless victories against an opponent only to show Mercy (which looks a lot like the age-old teabagging animation that’s so prevalent in games anyway) and prolong the inevitable.

Mortal Kombat 11 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

