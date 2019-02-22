‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Teases Johnny Cage

Today, the Creative Director of the Mortal Kombat series Ed Boon, seemingly confirmed that Johnny Cage will be included in the roster of Mortal Kombat 11.

The news came via the latest tweet from Boon’s personal Twitter account, where he posted a picture featuring Cage flipping someone or something off with #MortalKombat11. You can check out the tweet for yourself, below:

As you can see, it’s not an outright confirmation that Cage will be in the game, but it’s a pretty heavy tease and might as well be a confirmation. Unless of course it’s just Boon trolling Mortal Kombat fans, which he’s known to do on an occasion. However, when Boon does do this, it’s usually pretty obvious that’s he trolling, which leads me to believe that he isn’t in this instance.

For those that don’t know: Johnny Cage — also known as John Carlton — is an action movie star with martial arts ability that debuted as one of seven characters in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game. And as you would expect, for this reason, he’s one of the most popular fighters in the franchise.

Cage is pitched as a struggling Hollywood action movie star, who, in an attempt to earn his fame back, enters the Mortal Kombat tournament to display his fighting skills and prove his talents to the many who thought he was nothing more than a hunk of meat with stunt doubles.

From here, Cage eventually becomes one of Earth’s most prominent defenders, known for his bravery and loyalty, as well as being a bit of an immature airhead that some of his allies don’t really like.

That said, in the latest Mortal Kombat — Mortal Kombat X — he notably matures quite a bit, shedding a lot of his immature traits, though he still is a bit of comedic relief.

Up until this point, Cage has not been confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11, but it looks like that will be changing soon.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated fighting game, click here.