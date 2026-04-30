5 Best Open World FPS Games You Can Beat In A Weekend

Not everyone has dozens, if not hundreds, of hours to spend playing games on a weekly basis. It is a sad truth of life, one that becomes an unavoidable reality the older you get. Unfortunately, the modern gaming landscape does not cater to the time-starved gamer, instead focusing on unceasing experience that eats away at what precious little time you have while delivering little of substance in return. Gone is the heyday of focused, narrative-driven, satisfying single-player experiences that once dominated the industry. It is a shame, but once again, an inescapable truth unlikely to change.

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Fortunately, amidst all the endless live service games and massive open-world extravaganzas lies a handful of titles that service the middle ground. They fulfill all the expectations of an open-world FPS title, delivering stunning vistas, great gunplay, and rewarding environments to explore, while only lasting a handful of hours at most. This rare breed of game makes up a large portion of the very best open-world games, despite their relatively short lengths. From indisputably underrated shooters to overlooked open-world gems, these games are the perfect choice for those searching for brisk FPS games to play over a weekend.

5. Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon only bested its spin-off successor, New Dawn, due to its significantly shorter length. However, really, either Far Cry title would be well-suited for a list of short open-world FPS games, considering they ostensibly take the core gameplay loop and truncate it to deliver a satisfyingly brief experience. Coming in at just under 7 hours, Blood Dragon is easily one of the shortest, if not the shortest, open-world FPS games on the market. It still offers a sizable map to explore, plenty of typical Far Cry mayhem, and a plethora of fun guns to play around with, so you’re not getting shortchanged in any of those departments.

What sets Blood Dragon apart from any other game in the series is its dedication to the sheer absurdity of its 80s-inspired setting. It’s as over-the-top and satirical as one can imagine, the soundtrack, abundance of neon lights, and even the analog aesthetic all catering to its brilliantly outrageous experience. Of course, one shouldn’t go into a game called Blood Dragon expecting a good story, although what is on offer is fun enough, especially in its comically exaggerated dialogue. Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon has garnered itself a cult following for good reason, and I strongly suggest you join the rest of us in adorning it with lavish praise as soon as humanly possible.

4. Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

Image Courtesy of CI Games

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 may not have garnered as positive a reception as perhaps CI Games was hoping for at launch, but don’t let that dissuade you from playing this rather enjoyable open-world FPS stealth caper. It blends the open-world shenanigans of Far Cry with the tightly designed and varied sniping missions from Sniper Elite, a combination that proves to be extremely enjoyable, especially when condensed into Sniper Ghost Warrior 3’s short runtime. There’s lots of versatility to the experience, a smattering of action-packed engagements, and plenty of more covert-focused operations that keep the experience feeling fresh throughout and leave a surprising lasting impression.

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 makes the most of its roughly 11-hour runtime (it can be stretched to 20 if you want to see and do everything), delivering the aforementioned concise and detailed missions in addition to an action-packed story that’s as tropey as it is enjoyable. Sure, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 isn’t the greatest single-player FPS campaign ever made, but its combination of the best elements from its eclectic combination of obvious influences makes for a remarkably fun time that you’d wish you’d played sooner. For fans of Far Cry, Sniper Elite, or simply those wanting a fairly robust FPS experience in a stunning open-world, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is an ideal pick.

3. Rage 2

Image Courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios

Rage 2, much like Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, has its obvious flaws, most of which are easily overlooked. The open-world is a tad barren, but that’s not a problem considering the blisteringly fast speeds you’ll race across it in the game’s Mad Max-inspired vehicles. The story isn’t as inspiring as the first game, but the gunplay and enemy variety are significantly improved, making Rage 2 one of the most satisfying and brutal FPS experiences, a feat accomplished, in large part, thanks to id Software’s contributions to the game’s development.

Much like Blood Dragon, Rage 2 revels in the absurd. You don’t need to have played the predecessor to enjoy this sequel, but doing so will give you an appreciation of just how weird the experience you’re about to embark upon will be. There’s the equivalent of superpowers, wild and weird guns, bizarre character designs, and Mad Max-style vehicle combat, all of which coalesce to make Rage 2 a vibrant, extremely violent, and fun open-world, regardless of its shortcomings. It is an easy recommendation for those accustomed to typical FPS open-world fluff who are seeking a short experience that takes roughly 10 hours to beat, packed with some of the best gunplay available.

2. Ghostwire: Tokyo

Image Courtesy of Tango Gameworks

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the few horror games I’ve actually been able to play, and that’s all largely thanks to its stunning recreation of Tokyo. If you’re a fan of virtual tourism, then the jaw-dropping, highly detailed open world of Tokyo, despite being utterly void of humans, is a mesmerising location to explore and well worth the price of admission alone. Fortunately, if you value gameplay in addition to some of the most striking visuals you’ve ever seen, then you’re in luck, as Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-packed horror survival game in which you’ll find yourself leaping and bounding across skyscrapers, fighting giant scissor-wielding spirits, and sneaking your way through terrifying haunted buildings.

Unlike Immortals of Aveum, another FPS title that attempted to switch conventional weapons for magic, Ghostwire: Tokyo manages to make its magic system not just feel like a different assortment of guns with flashy effects instead of bullets. The lengthy animations, variety of abilities, and overall clever implementation make spell slinging a genuine blast across Ghostwire: Tokyo’s roughly 11-hour campaign. There’s plenty of side content for those who want to spend a little more time in its hauntingly beautiful world, as well as the free roguelike mode, Spider’s Thread, that adds even more for you to do. However, the story is satisfying enough that those who stick closely to it will be more than satiated. So long as you can handle the horror, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a legendarily good game that even as a non-horror fan, I can’t recommend enough.

1. Homefront: The Revolution

Image Courtesy of Dambuster Studios

I may be the only person alive who truly believes that Homefront: The Revolution is one of the most underrated first-person shooters, if not the most. Set across numerous sprawling open worlds, each with a distinct atmosphere and requiring a unique approach, Homefront: The Revolution sees you take back America one outpost at a time across its 12-hour runtime. Blending Far Cry’s visuals, open-world gameplay, and gunplay with a plethora of survival elements, customizable weapons, and a genuine level of challenge that turns to pure power fantasy the more you conquer a region, Homefront: The Revolution is an utterly unique open-world FPS that I wish more games copied.

Sure, the narrative isn’t much to write home about, but the way Homefront: The Revolution builds tension through truly isolating the player and putting them in seemingly impossible situations at the start of each region makes for an extremely compelling gameplay loop that occasionally verges on horror. You’ll find yourself utilizing everything in your arsenal and just scraping through combat encounters at first, before eventually becoming powerful enough and having garnered enough resources to fully take over a region and see it visually transform before you. All of this, coupled with the almost apocalyptic rendition of America, makes for a legitimately incredible FPS experience that I wish more people appreciated as much as I do.

What short open-world FPS games would you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!