Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Joker’s First Maniacal and Bloody Fatality

Today, NetherRealm Studios revealed the gameplay trailer for Joker, Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia game later this month. On top of this, it also revealed new DC skins coming to the game alongside the character, who is set to release — in early access form — on January 28. That said, within this information and media dump, everyone seems to mostly be talking about one thing: Joker’s fatality, which is as maniacal and bloody as you would expect. In other words, it does the deranged DC villain justice.

In addition to this, we also got a look at the character’s first fatal blow, and again, it’s extremely bloody and maniacal. In it, Joker repeatedly stabs his opponent before cracking their head open with a hatchet. Meanwhile, the fatality features a giant “friendship” sign, an exploding cake, a mobster-era machine gun, severed limbs, and lots of blood. Oh, and of course, Joker’s signature laugh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NetherRealm Studios still has one more fatality to reveal, brutalities, the character’s tower ending, and much more. And we should be seeing all of this soon, but in the meanwhile you can read more about the character via an official NetherRealm’s description of the iconic villain.

“Unpredictable, violent, and incredibly dangerous, The Joker, is chaos personified,” reads an official pitch of the DLC character. “He’s killed Robin, crippled Batgirl, and tortured and murdered countless people throughout the DC Universe. And now, he’s the latest Kombatant to join in Mortal Kombat.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Joker’s first fatality? Will you be trying out the character when he releases later this month?