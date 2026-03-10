Highly Rated Action RPG Just $4 In Limited-Time Steam Sale

With the first Steam Next Fest of 2026 in the rearview, we’ve got a while to go before the next major Steam sale event. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some solid discounts on offer. While the Steam Summer Sale won’t hit until June, the PC platform often features discounts on a variety of games across genres. And currently, one of the best vampire RPGs released in recent memory is a whopping 90% off, making it just $4.

From now until March 13th, Vampyr is matching its lowest-ever PC price on Steam. The game, which normally costs $39.99, is just $4 for 3 more days. You can also snag its DLC at 33% off, giving you even more game for just $2 more. Since its launch in 2018, the game has never been available on PC for a lower price. For those looking for their next solid, narrative-driven RPG, Vampyr just might be the discount you’ve been looking for.

Is Vampyr Worth Playing in 2026?

Image courtesy of DontNod and Focus Entertainment

Vampyr is a vampire game with a twist, where you play as a doctor battling between his new thirst for blood and his oath to heal. This tension pulls you through a choices-matter RPG where your decisions will either save or doom London. Though the game has its drawbacks, many players praise its stunning graphics and deliberate, tactical combat. In fact, fellow ComicBook writer Jonathan Kantor recently included it in a roundup of amazing open-world RPGs that sadly don’t (yet) have sequels. And for those who like to game handheld, Vampyr is also Steam Deck Verified.

With a 72 aggregate score on Metacritic, Vampyr is admittedly not among the Game of the Year contenders. But it does boast a Mostly Positive rating on Steam and remains one of the best story-driven open-world vampire games we’ve ever had. While it may feel risky to check out a game with mixed reviews for $40, Vampyr is a must-play for vampire fans. And at $4, it’s much less of a risk in the event that you don’t love the game. Given that we still have a relative lack of great vampire games, Vampyr remains among our best options even 8 years later.

Other PC & RPG Game Deals You Might Enjoy

Image Courtesy of Pearl Abyss

There are quite a few solid PC gaming deals going on at the moment. And I’d be remiss not to mention that Nintendo is having an ultra-rare sale for MAR10 day that Switch and Switch 2 owners won’t want to miss. But if you’re in the market for more PC deals, you may want to check out these discounts below:

For just one week, Steam gamers can get $10 adventure game Deponia entirely for free.

Until March 12th, several Ubisoft games are highly discounted, including multiple Prince of Persia titles.

Ahead of launch, you can grab the highly-anticipated open-world RPG Crimson Desert for 15% off via Fanatical.

Many of these deals are just around for a couple more days. So, make sure to take advantage of them while you can.

Do you plan to grab Vampyr while it's on sale?