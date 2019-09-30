Mortal Kombat 11 Officially Confirms Joker and Terminator DLC

Thanks to a new trailer this morning, it’s been officially confirmed that both DC Comics’ Joker and the Terminator T-800 from the Terminator film franchise are set to join NetherRealm Studios‘ Mortal Kombat 11. The two fighters have long been speculated as DLC thanks to early leaks, but this marks the first time that the developer itself has confirmed them. You can check out both featured in the trailer revealing the full first Kombat Pack above.

Granted, this isn’t our first look at the fighters themselves, as a thumbnail from the placeholder for the YouTube premiere made the rounds last night, showing off the full roster for the game’s first Kombat Pack. Both the Terminator T-800 and Joker, as well as Spawn, were included in same thumbnail, though it only showed off busts for each character. The full trailer shows off a much more broad look at the various fighters included, though there’s no gameplay shown.

The Terminator is set to release October 8th, followed by the previously teased Sindel on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively. We’ll almost certainly get even more information about all of the above in the coming weeks if the Nightwolf reveals are any example.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Terminator T-800 will be available on October 8th, but Joker isn’t scheduled to arrive until January 28th of next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.