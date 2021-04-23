‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Officially Adds Kano To the Roster

You could say the guy is a real heart-breaker, but, honestly, he's more about greed personified. He's Kano, and he's back for more Mortal Kombat. Or, rather, #KanoKonfirmed, as Ed Boon recently put it on Twitter.

The official Twitter game account shared the news just a little bit ago, confirming the cyber-eyed lunatic to be returning with a vengeance. They also shared a new image of the character, as he's a little more modern-day than his look in the previous Mortal Kombat. You can see it for yourself below!

That now adds up to nine total revealed fighters for the forthcoming sequel, with several more to come in the weeks ahead!

Several Twitter users have responded in kind, including some that think he's a mirror reflection of the movie version from the late 90's:

And apparently he'll have a somewhat leathery pirate costume…? At least, in Brazil...

His backstory hasn't been revealed yet, but there's more than a chance that Kano still has some sort of beef with Sonya Blade. Whether that involves her partner Jax or not has yet to be seen; but there could be something with the time travel arc that could play a part. We'll let you know when we get more details.

In the meantime, it's great that Kano's making a comeback. But what will his fatalities be like? Ripping a heart out? Maybe ripping the heart out through the head? It could be anything, really.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

