The Krypt in ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Will Not Feature Unlockable Characters

Now that Mortal Kombat 11 is within reach, fans across the globe are gearing up to take to the title to have a ball with new fighters, returning ones, and all of the glorious customization options that are featured in the game. That said, the roster in the upcoming title is pretty stacked from the beginning, with 25 combatants being available at launch, one of which who hasn’t officially been confirmed, but was leaked recently. Of course, fans will always want some more fighters, which has led some to speculate if The Krypt will be home to a few characters that NetherRealm hasn’t spoken about yet.

Unfortunately, that is just not the case, as confirmed by senior systems designer Derek Kirtzic. While speaking with Game Informer, Kirtzic did note that there will be plenty of items available in The Krypt as well as some “nostalgic” goodies for long time fans. However, he also confirmed that there will be no unlockable fighters in The Krypt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Certainly not what fans were hoping to hear, but it’s always good to know for sure. As for what players can expect in Mortal Kombat 11, here’s more:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to finally arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the next installment in the long running series, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Did you believe there would be unlockable characters in The Krypt to begin with? Are you thinking Mortal Kombat 11 is going to be the best entry yet? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!