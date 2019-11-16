Mortal Kombat 11 Mileena DLC Possibly Teased

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to add its third DLC character later this month in the form of Sindel. After Sindel, Joker will be the next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game. And then rounding out Kombat Pack #1 will be Spawn, who will drop in March. In other words, we know all of the DLC characters coming to the game soon, but for now, we have no clue who’s coming in Kombat Pack #2. That said, it looks like — maybe — Mileena could finally come to the game.

As you may know, Mileena is one of the most popular characters in the series, known to have the most hardcore fans who have been relentlessly asking for Kitana’s sister since the game was announced. She’s easily the most popular character currently missing from the game, but it looks like NetherRealm Studios may remedy this with Kombat Pack #2.

Taking to Twitter, the official Mortal Kombat account tweeted a short video clip featuring Sindel referencing Mileena, and this was followed up by creative director Ed Boon adding to the tease with a follow-up tweet. Now, it’s quite possible this is simply the game’s social media account and Boon trolling Mileena fans. It wouldn’t be the first time, and well, it’s an effective strategy if you want engagements. That said, normally when Boon blurs the line between teasing and trolling, he’ll confirm he’s not confirming anything with a hashtag. Interestingly, he didn’t do that this time.

It’s hard to know if this is a trolling or a teasing, but whatever it is, it has given Mileena fans hope that they could see the character in Kombat Pack #2 alongside the already leaked Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintenod Switch.