Mortal Kombat 11 Removes Controversial Feature Three Years Later

Nearly three years after its release in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 has shed a controversial feature. Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios has declined to provide patch notes for the update, which is limited to PC, but thanks to SteamDB we have some insight into what the update does. Most notably, via the update, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have removed Denuvo anti-tamper tech from the game. Of course, being a PC update and this being PC tech, all of this only concerns PC players.

For those that don’t know: Denuvo anti-tamper tech has an infamous reputation in PC gaming circles for its negative impact on performance and for forcing players into online checks. Suffice to say, its inclusion isn’t popular, and typically when it’s removed, the game in question has a smoother and more consistent performance, though sometimes the difference is negligible to the naked eye.

Now, anyone who has played Mortal Kombat 11 on PC can attest to the fact it’s a very solid port, though it’s locked 30 frames-per-second on cutscenes and fatalities can be underwhelming. That said, for now, it remains unclear just how improved the PC version of the game is with this update.

As you may know, Mortal Kombat 11 is still NetheRealm Studios’ most recent release, despite being almost three years old. That said, its high quality has made the wait bearable.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

As for what the Chicago-based developer is working on, we don’t know. Some rumors claim it’s Mortal Kombat 12, others Injustice 3, and some claim it’s a new Marvel game. These are just rumors though. NetherRealm Studios boss Ed Boon did tease the game recently though. According to Boon, once fans of the studio see what the team is working on, the long wait will make sense.