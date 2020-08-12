Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Skins Coming to Kombat League

✖

NetherRealm Studios has revealed a number of new skins coming to Kombat League in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Typically, skins unlocked in Kombat League consist of re-colors, but the designs revealed today are completely new to Mortal Kombat 11. The skins include a Reptile skin for Scorpion, a classic look for Sindel, and more. While the presence of Reptile will be disappointing for those hoping to see the character added to the game as a fully playable fighter, it's certainly a cool look that fans should be excited to unlock. The full set of skins can be found in the Tweet below!

Thought we'd give you a sneak peek at some skins coming to Kombat League over the next few seasons. Season 13 starts today! #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/cr986Ese27 — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) August 11, 2020

For the uninitiated, Kombat League is a ranked mode in Mortal Kombat 11. Progressing through the ranked tiers unlocks new rewards. Season 13 of Kombat League kicked-off earlier today, but the new skins revealed by NetherRealm will not start to appear until Season 14. Since the skins are unlocked through Kombat League, players won't have to pay to get them. Unfortunately, that also means there is a bit of difficulty unlocking some of the more appealing skins. Casual fans will have to start practicing now, if they want to get ready for Season 14!

In addition to the skins revealed today, Mortal Kombat 11 players have other skins to look forward to later in the month. On August 25th, the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack will release, featuring new looks for some of the game's female fighters. October 8th will also see the release of an All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack. Unlike the Kombat League skins, however, both of these Skin Packs require the purchase of the Aftermath DLC. The first of the Aftermath skin packs, Summer Heat, was released earlier this month, and contained new summer-inspired looks for Johnny Cage, Baraka, and Erron Black.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the new skins revealed today? Have you purchased Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

