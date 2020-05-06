Mortal Kombat 11 Players Already Love the RoboCop DLC

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios just revealed the new set of characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 as DLC, and it looks like RoboCop will be the next guest fighter. The enhanced enforcer made his first appearance in the game towards the end of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath trailer when he answered the call for backup and called someone a dirtbag to show off what his intro to a fight would look like. He’ll be officially playable in Mortal Kombat 11 starting on May 26th, and even though he’s not lout yet, players already love the idea of fighting as RoboCop.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

We haven’t even gotten to see the full set of moves RoboCop has at his disposal including his Fatalities, Brutalities, and more, but many players are already sold on the guest character’s appearance. The reactions came quickly after the trailer was revealed, and with RoboCop joining the game alongside other returning fighters such as Fujin and Sheeva, players got the usual treatment of some somewhat expected characters with RoboCop mixed in as the wild card.

It also helps that RoboCop’s Mortal Kombat 11 appearance features the voice of Peter Weller, the person responsible for RoboCop’s portrayal in the character’s first two movies. Players were quick to recognize the similarities between the two, and Warner Bros. has confirmed that Weller is behind the Mortal Kombat character.

As is the case with any Mortal Kombat DLC, however, not everyone’s thrilled to be playing as RoboCop. People always get their expectations up for who they think the next guest fighters should be with those expectations sometimes fueled by “leaks” and other times by personal preference, so there are those who would’ve rather seen another character join the game.

Whichever side of the RoboCop debate you fall on, we can expect to see opinions on his in-game performance coming out when he’s released as part of Aftermath. Until then, check out some of the initial reactions to RoboCop below.