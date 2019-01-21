‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Producer: The Switch Version Is Looking ‘Fantastic’

Last week’s Mortal Kombat 11 reveal party was a huge success, as it got fans heavily excited about the over-the-top battles that are to come. But one big question mark that hovered over the event was…how is the Nintendo Switch version going to be? Well, according to the game’s producer, we don’t have much to worry about.

While speaking with Game Revolution, producer Trevor Traub was asked about that particular port of the game, which was a no-show at the event. He explained, “I actually really like the Switch build. I like the Joy-Con controller more than I thought. We’re trying to reach as many people as we possibly can. So we’re going to take that opportunity.”

The team at NetherRealm has been known to port its games to other consoles in the past, as Injustice: Gods Among Us was initially released for Wii U, alongside the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions. However, as you might have noticed, Injustice 2 didn’t get the same treatment, leaving some fans wondering if the company had given up on Nintendo hardware for a while.

Obviously the team changed their tune with Mortal Kombat 11, even though Traub indicated that some compromises had to be made to get the game to run on the hardware, mainly with geometry. He did note, however, that it’s still “really fantastic.”

His full quote was, “There are special geometry reductions that happen to make it work on the Switch. The end product is actually really fantastic. We’re actually not developing it in house, it’s being developed by Shiver Studios. They’re developing it at the same time as us so it’s sort of a co-development. There is no lead SKU.”

He did note that there was a benefit to having it for two different consoles. “I can’t wait because I play it on Xbox, but I will have the Switch version too for practice.” Not a bad idea for those that want to keep their Kombat skills up for perfection. Or rather, perfektion?

Hopefully we’ll get a closer look at the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11 in the months ahead, since Nintendo is no doubt excited about getting the game as well.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

