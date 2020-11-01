Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Rambo Brutality

In case you missed it, developer NetherRealm Studios has been sharing odds and ends about the new Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 downloadable content characters, including the all-new guest fighter Rambo. He's had his own trailer, Kombat Kast, and every other possible promotional push. And while Mileena is up next, Rambo wouldn't be Rambo without the reveal of one last Brutality.

The Kombat Pack 2 DLC -- which includes Rambo, Rain, and Mileena -- will release on November 17th alongside the new all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. The aforementioned Brutality sees Rambo take his knife to the midsection of his enemy to stab, and stab, and stab, and... well, you get the idea. It is, in fact, quite brutal. You can check it out below:

Trained to ignore pain, ignore weather, to live off the land, and perform one hell of a brutality! #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/z4FC0Os0BV — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 30, 2020

As referenced above, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

