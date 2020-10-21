Mortal Kombat 11: Rambo Kombat Kast Set for Next Week

✖

Developer NetherRealm Studios has officially announced that it will share a Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Kombat Kast next week on October 28th at 4PM ET/1PM PT all about one of the fighting video game's newest DLC fighters, Rambo. In case you somehow missed it, Rambo was recently revealed to be part of the upcoming Kombat Pack 2 alongside Rain and Mileena, with the DLC set to release alongside the all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on November 17th.

So far, NetherRealm Studios has largely been showing off Rain, one of its many ninja characters. As his name implies, he largely works with water and the gameplay that's been shown features him using a disc of it to absolutely demolish his enemies. It's unclear exactly what Rambo's gameplay will look like, but given what other guest characters have been shown to do, you can absolutely expect some gnarly callbacks.

Next up... John F*ckin' Rambo!

Kombat Kast on 10/28 at 3:00pm CDT. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/XX45f3YCQP — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 20, 2020

As noted above, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

What do you think of the new Mortal Kombat DLC fighters? Are you excited to see more of what Rambo can do? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!