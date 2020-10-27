Mortal Kombat 11 Releases New Rambo Trailer

Developer NetherRealm Studios has released yet another trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 DLC fighter Rambo, the latest in a long line of guest characters to appear in the franchise. Rambo, Mileena, and Rain are set to release as part of the Kombat Pack 2 DLC that will release on November 17th alongside the all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

In case you somehow missed it, there will actually be a whole Kombat Kast tomorrow focused on Rambo. What, exactly, NetherRealm Studios will show off then remains to be seen, but you can likely expect to catch a bunch more gameplay. And also Fatalities, because of course. After Rambo's promotional cycle is all said and done, all that remains is Mileena.

Johnny called him Rambro once. It didn't end well. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/itUS98msrs — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 27, 2020

As noted above, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

What do you think of the new Mortal Kombat DLC fighters? Are you excited to see more of what Rambo can do? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!