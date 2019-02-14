‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Revenant Jade’s Gruesome Fatality

It’s official! Revenant Jade is here to add even more badassery to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster and not only has her look seen a significant upgrade in addition to her newfound appreciation for her staff, but her newly revealed fatality is as gruesome as it is awesome!

Armed with her iconic Bo Staff, Jade serves the Netherrealm as an undead Revenant. Grab your copy of #MK11 today: //t.co/VO4a7I2NOV pic.twitter.com/u2M3C2khOf — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 14, 2019

The first video seen above shows off a killer move that is as deadly as it is sassy, because that spin? Hilarious. Revenant Jade definitely has no qualms about showing other fighters who is boss and for that – we love her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours. Check out Jade’s Fatal Blow in #MK11: //t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/y1itn3IbsX — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 14, 2019

During the most recent Kombat Kast, some of the devs over at NetherRealm showed off different versions of the fighter and how that impacts her move set. Though they all seem to lean a little heavier on staff usage than she has been historically known for, she still showed a ton of strength and the ability to deal out massive amounts of damage.

In Jade’s Envy set, her fatality was a brutal blade cut into an enemy’s spin and then slashed all the way through. It was gory and it was perfect. Everything about her from the snippets of gameplay seen looks incredibly fluid, playing to her assassin’s strength without making her mundane or overdone. From everything seen thus far, she looks like the perfect blend of what made us fall in love with the character and what makes her new and exciting, and that’s making it infinitely harder to wait for that April release date.

Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The studio over at NetherRealm promise even more “klassic” returns and new reveals, who else do you hope makes a triumphant return back onto the roster for the upcoming game? Any characters thought long gone you’d like to see back? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!