Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Roster Leak Doesn’t Feature Shaggy For Some Odd Reason

Yesterday, Mortal Kombat 11’s entire launch roster leaked, and unlike some previous roster leaks, this one actually seems legitimate.

As a result, Mortal Kombat fans have accepted it as accurate, which means there’s many players currently dismayed and angry their favorite didn’t make the initial cut.

From Rain to Reptile fans, there’s a lot of Mortal Kombat players still trying to figure out how to take the news. But if there’s been one portion of the fighting game’s fanbase that has been hit the hardest: it’s Shaggy fans.

Earlier this year, someone did God’s work and created a petition to get Shaggy in Mortal Kombat 11. Many have dreamt about such a roster addition for years, but nobody was ever brave enough to suggest it.

As you would expect, the petition went viral. At the moment of publishing, it has over 370,000 signatures, and while it has slowed down considerably, it’s still ticking along. There’s a lot of dreamers out there, all, who for the first time, believed maybe, just maybe, Ed Boon and NetherRealm Studios would recognize them and their struggle and add the ultimate Earthrealm defender of all-time.

Sadly, it looks like NetherRealm Studios has a heart touched by Sub-Zero himself. Because according to the new roster leak, Shaggy won’t be in Mortal Kombat 11.

How many signatures would a Rain petition get, you ask? I don’t know, maybe 154. Who wanted Predator in Mortal Kombat X? About six people, if you include Ed Boon. How many signatures did Shaggy get? Over 370,000.

Thankfully, there’s a little thing called DLC characters, which means there’s still hope for Shaggy fans out there. Somebody needs to teach Shao Khan a lesson for getting himself locked behind a pre-order wall, and I believe Shaggy is only one who wields the power to do it.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It currently will not feature Shaggy.

