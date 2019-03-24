‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Shang Tsung as First DLC Character

The second of two Mortal Kombat 11 fighters was revealed during the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo when NetherRealm Studios confirmed that Shang Tsung would be a part of the game’s roster. Unlike other characters who are part of the main roster, Shang Tsung will be a DLC option, so players will have the choice of picking this character up if they so choose. Shang Tsung is the first of Mortal Kombat 11’s DLC options to be announced.

NetherRealm was present at the Chicago expo and revealed a brief teaser for Shang Tsung before confirming that the soul-absorbing fighter would be a DLC character. Shang Tsung was absent from Mortal Kombat X as a playable character but was still featured in the game through story elements, so those who missed out on the fighter in that game might not find it a hard choice to unlock the character in Mortal Kombat 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A look at Shang Tsung’s updated look in Mortal Kombat 11 was revealed during the livestream of the panel and can be seen below. NetherRealm didn’t reveal any gameplay for the new fighter during the panel and merely showed that Shang Tsung will be a part of the game, so that gameplay trailer will likely be showed off at a later date. Details on how or when players can acquire Shang Tsung also weren’t provided.

Your soul is mine! The Master Sorcerer, Shang Tsung, returns to #MK11 as the first DLC character. Pre-order the Premium Edition today: https://t.co/cf3EngbLmz pic.twitter.com/eTEe1SDOhO — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 22, 2019

NetherRealm’s expo panel also revealed that another character will be a part of Mortal Kombat 11’s roster. Noob Saibot will be making a return, but unlike Shang Tsung, this fighter will be part of the game’s main roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 23rd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!