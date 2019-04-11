‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Possibly Teasing Smoke

Either Ed Boon, creative director and co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, likes to painfully tease and torment his fans, or he’s teasing that Smoke is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 at some point. Some fans think the former is the case, others (perhaps hopefully) are clinging onto the latter.

This morning Boon decided to take to Twitter and jokingly tweet about the character — who has been at the top of wishlists for many players — and cauliflower. Of course it seems obvious Boon is simply joking here, but just because he’s joking, doesn’t mean he’s not also teasing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RT @hamood4631 @noobde Imagine Smoke Being Revealed O.O Me: That’s not Smoke. That’s Cauliflower… the secret Ninja that was never discovered in MK9. pic.twitter.com/v5SLlcIsUB — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 11, 2019

Sorry…. Kauliflower.

What the hell is wrong with me? #WhereTheresSmokeTheresKauliflower 🤮pic.twitter.com/v5SLlcIsUB — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 11, 2019

Chances are this is nothing more than a joke. Not only is Boon known to crack them all over his timeline, but he also likes to troll Mortal Kombat players quite a bit, and this certainly fits the bill.

It’s unlikely Smoke will be in Mortal Kombat 11 at launch other than perhaps as an unlockable secret character. That said, the ninja could be added to the game as post-launch DLC.

For those that don’t know: Tomas “Smoke” Vrbada is a ninja assassin who was turned from a human into a cyborg in the series’ original timeline. However, in the franchise’s reboot, he is back to human, marking the first time he hasn’t been a cyborg in cannon in almost 20 years.

The character made his debut in Mortal Kombat II as an unplayable secret character, but then became playable in Mortal Kombat 3. He’s a fan-favorite of many.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release later this month on April 23 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, unless you’re in Europe and on Switch, then you will need to wait until May 10 to get your hands on the game.

For more news, media, and information on highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!