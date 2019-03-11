‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Story Director Opens Up About the Franchise’s Evolution

Mortal Kombat 11 is a month away and long-time fans of the franchise are excited to see just how much the time-focused narrative will impact the lore as we know it. Though much is still a mystery, Story Director Dominic Cianciolo recently touched on just how much this series has evolved up until this point.

The folks over at GameReactor recently sat down with the Story Director to learn more about the journey so far. We’ve had deaths, resurrections, disappearances – the road has been a wild one and Ciancilo touched briefly on how much that evolution has meant in terms of the franchise and the characters themselves.

“The biggest thing in terms of the evolution is the presentation of it,” he said. “Over the past few games that our studio has released, the characters look better than ever, the environments look better than ever and certainly from a performance standpoint, the work our character team has done to improve the expressiveness of the characters and what they can do has just made it that much easier for our fans to get in and emotionally relate to characters in the story.

“That also allowed us to write things into the story in terms of performance that perhaps we would have passed on before because the characters simply weren’t able to do it. But now that we’ve gone so advanced with this technology, they (the characters) are almost more human than human and we can really do some interesting things with it.”

One thing is for sure, Mortal Kombat has a very impassioned fandom, something that is important to keep in mind with every step of the way. “They absolutely are, for sure. All we can do is our best, you know. We try to innovate because we need to bring novelty to the story and to the overall game. We always want to make sure that fans will experience something fresh and new while at the same time balancing that with the 20 plus years of history we have with Mortal Kombat to make sure that we’re honoring our roots.”

We’re excited to see how much of an impact Kronika has on the upcoming game and even more excited to learn who else will be making an appearance to fill up those roster holes still left empty.

Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 11 and seeing that journey go on for even longer? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

