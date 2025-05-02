Nintendo Switch Update Bricks Consoles, Here’s How to Fix It

Some Nintendo Switch players have been greeted by an error after their console updated to Version 20.0.0, and while normally these updates bring stability, this has had the opposite effect. As a result, players have been unable to play their favorite Nintendo games due to this error code. Nintendo has apologized for the inconvenience and thankfully has quickly found a solution. However, while those unaffected can simply download the hotfix, those who see the error code will have to use a workaround to update their console and bypass the error bricking their Nintendo Switch. Don’t worry, though, as we have you covered on how to update your Nintendo Switch to Version 20.0.1.

Many players will not be affected by this update error, but those who have been will be unable to use their Nintendo Switch until they resolve the issue. If you have received the error code, you must go into maintenance mode and manually install the hotfix update.

How to Nintendo Switch’s Version 20.0.0 Error Code

Nintendo Switch Maintenance Mode method.

To install Version 20.0.1 and resolve the error code on Nintendo Switch, you must enter maintenance mode. The first step is to ensure the Nintendo Switch is turned off. If the console will not turn off, hold down the Power Button for at least 12 seconds to force it to shut down.

While your Nintendo Switch is powered off, hold down the Volume + and Volume – and press the Power Button to turn the console on. Ensure you hold both volume buttons down until the Maintenance Menu is displayed on the Nintendo Switch.

Now that the Maintenance Menu is up, select the Update System option and follow all prompts. Once the update is complete, your console should be in Version 20.0.1 and the bricking issue will be resolved. You should now be able to use your Nintendo Switch as intended and play games.

Issues like this happen when updates are pushed through, but thankfully Nintendo has moved quickly. This update comes not long after the update for Virtual Game Cards, and it is possible something in both updates did not get along, causing the issue.

The Nintendo Switch will typically update automatically as long as it is plugged in to charge and this option is turned on. Players can turn this option off or leave their Nintendo Switch off the charging dock to prevent errors with updates in the future.