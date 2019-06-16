Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator DLC Accidentally Leaked

It looks like one of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters will be Terminator, or at least that’s what a new leak seemingly confirms. Last night, when you typed in “Mortal Kombat Terminator game” into Google, an ad popped up from the official website for a new DLC character, and that character was Terminator. As of this morning, the search has been fixed to remove mention of Terminator, but the Internet keeps a receipt of everything.

Interestingly, when you clicked on the link, nothing happened, it simply brought you to the website. But as you can see in the screenshot below, it (an official ad) did indeed advertise Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC character.

Now, as you may know, earlier this year the game’s entire DLC roster leaked, and so far the leak has been 100 percent accurate. Included in this leak was Terminator. In other words, when you combine these two things it’s almost a guarantee Terminator will rear his head in Mortal Kombat 11 at some point. And when you consider that two new Terminator crossovers were announced at E3 — one for Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the other for Gears 5 — it’s no surprise that Terminator would be in Mortal Kombat 11, after all you gotta promote that new movie somehow.

That all said, like any leak, take this with a grain of salt. However, there’s mounting evidence pointing to Terminator’s inclusion in MK11. The question is: will he appear in the first Kombat Pack? Well, we already know four of the six Kombat Pack 1 characters, while one of the remaining two appears to be Ash Williams, meaning if Terminator is in Kombat Pack 1, he’s the last fighter in it.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be coming to Google Stadia later this year.

