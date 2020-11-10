Mortal Kombat 11 Mileena DLC Features Unexpected Surprise

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate releases next week on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch alongside three new DLC characters: Rambo, Rain, and Mileena. Of these three DLC characters, the most notable addition is the most latter, Mileena, who's not only of the series' classic characters, but one of its most popular characters, and a character fans were outraged to see missing at launch. In the build-up to the release of Ultimate, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have been marketing all three characters hard, especially Mileena.

Included in all of the Mileena marketing has been ample glimpses into Mileena's gameplay, which in turn has revealed fatalities, brutalities, and more. And hidden within all of this is an homage to 1996's Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.

More specifically, one of Mileena's brutalities in MK11 is none other than one of her fatalities from Ultimate Kombat 3, which features her chugging back a bottle of who knows what toxic material before spitting it at her opponent.

The UMK3 Fatality is back! pic.twitter.com/Zn9bJwzlvo — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) November 9, 2020

For now, it remains to be seen if any of Mileena's other classic moves are in the game. As you may know, we still haven't seen her second fatality, however, it's almost certainly going to be a brand new and original fatality just like the first is. If we are going to see any other nostalgic Mileena fatalities, it will likely be as brutalities as this one is.

