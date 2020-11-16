New Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Trailers Pit Rambo vs. Terminator

✖

Developer NetherRealm Studios has released a pair of new gameplay trailers for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate that sees the new DLC guest fighter Rambo take on the previously released DLC guest fighter Terminator. The social media accounts for the game are pitching this as Sylvester Stallone versus Arnold Schwarzenegger, which is fair enough even if Schwarzenegger didn't actually provide the voice for his character as Stallone did.

In case you missed it, Rambo is set to release as part of Kombat Pack 2 tomorrow, November 17th, alongside Rain and Mileena. We've seen a not-insignificant amount of gameplay from all of the above already, but it's something else to see Rambo vs. Terminator, after all. You can check out the first round, which largely features Rambo absolutely demolishing Terminator, below:

While the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account has only shared the first round of the fight, there is actually a second round of the fight available on YouTube, which you can check out below:

The all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release tomorrow, November 17th, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only tomorrow with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

What do you think of the new Mortal Kombat DLC fighters? Are you stoked to see Rambo vs. Terminator?