Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Possibly Hints at Extra DLC Character

A new Mortal Kombat 11 leak possibly hints at an extra DLC character. Recently, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games updated Mortal Kombat X, making some interface changes in the process. Alongside this, there's now a new DLC slot for MK11 that has been added to the backend of Steam. What this mystery DLC slot is for, is unclear, but it has fans speculating.

The new DLC slot was spotted by Twitter account Skarlet Golpista, which noticed the addition -- via Steam DB -- alongside the new MKX update. And as you can see in the tweet below, the user doesn't refer to the discovery as "a new DLC slot," but "another new DLC slot," because NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have added multiple new DLC slots to the game the past several weeks.

Does this mean all of these DLC slots will be filled with characters? No, however, what it does confirm is that, at the very least, more downloadable content is coming to the game, which in turn suggests support for the game is far from over.

Today MKX got a new update, YEP MKX, WTF? Also... ANOTHER NEW MK11 DLC SLOT (STEAM DB) - MINUTES AGO. pic.twitter.com/JKTdUmZere — Skarlet Golpista (@PocKaloteira) November 9, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games have commented on this leak, leaving MK fans with no explanation or context, but a whole lot of room for speculation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. That said, neither party has commented on any recent or previous MK11 leak, and it's unlikely that's about to change.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.