Mortal Kombat 11 Making Huge Change to Ranked Mode
Mortal Kombat 11 is adding a new gameplay feature that fans on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia have been asking for since launch. Today during a special new Kombat Kast focused on Mileena, one of three upcoming DLC characters coming alongside the release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PS5 and Xbox Series X, NetherRealm Studios announced that custom variations are finally being added to ranked play. This includes both ranked online and tournament play.
According to NetherRealm Studios, the feature will be added with the release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which is set to release on November 17. Further, it will be accompanied by a new UI for competitive play.
As you would expect, the news sent many fans into a frenzy of hype, though not every single player is happy to see the feature coming back.
Custom variations -- which debuted back in Mortal Kombat X -- are already in Mortal Kombat 11, but in a slightly revised form and only via casual play. In competitive play, players can only work with two preset variations for each character.
Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.
