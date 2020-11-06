Mortal Kombat 11 Making Huge Change to Ranked Mode

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 is adding a new gameplay feature that fans on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia have been asking for since launch. Today during a special new Kombat Kast focused on Mileena, one of three upcoming DLC characters coming alongside the release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PS5 and Xbox Series X, NetherRealm Studios announced that custom variations are finally being added to ranked play. This includes both ranked online and tournament play.

According to NetherRealm Studios, the feature will be added with the release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which is set to release on November 17. Further, it will be accompanied by a new UI for competitive play.

As you would expect, the news sent many fans into a frenzy of hype, though not every single player is happy to see the feature coming back.

CUSTOM VARIATIONS FINALLY AHAHAHAHAH afhajskfha lkfasdjkfs ;fks;fs ;fjkdsbf jksbfdsjk bfk; s — Dynasty (@Dynasty1031) November 6, 2020

MK11 ultimate will let you use custom variations for ranked online/tournament play MK11 is now a brand new game — Rooflemonger (@Rooflemonger) November 6, 2020

Nice to see my expectation for this update, and my fantasy version of MK11 become a reality. Our competitive play experience will now finally achieve the depth of casual play, thanks to CUSTOM VARIATIONS in MK11 competitive mode and tournaments! — BLM | MonkeyBizness (@FGMonkeyBizness) November 6, 2020

Custom variations -- which debuted back in Mortal Kombat X -- are already in Mortal Kombat 11, but in a slightly revised form and only via casual play. In competitive play, players can only work with two preset variations for each character.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.

