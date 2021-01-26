Mortal Kombat 11 January 26 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

As time goes on, games like Mortal Kombat 11 continue to improve. Not only have there been some great DLC additions to the game in recent months, but the team at WB Games continues to add updates to keep the game running in good shape. On Tuesday, WB revealed its next update for Mortal Kombat 11, which has already gone live on the game. The new update is specific to the Xbox and PlayStation versions of MK11.

There were a few general gameplay adjustments in this new update, fixing some problems with brutalities and augments. However, most of the fixes came with individual characters. Kung Lao, Rambo, Robocop, Sheeva, and a few others got some slight updates.

You can check out the full patch notes below.

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Fixed minor issues with several augments

Fixed minor visual & audio issues with several Brutalities



Character Specific Adjustments

D’Vorah - Number of Wasps currently affecting an opponent will no longer sometimes be reset if Strepsiptera connects while opponent is in the hit reaction to Swarm

Kano - The first hit of Snake Bite now has 1 more active frame and the second hit has 1 less startup frame

Kano - The hit reaction to Figjam Amplified (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick, Amplify) will no longer sometimes use the incorrect blood color against some opponents

Kotal Kahn - Now has 1050 health (down from 1100)

Kotal Kahn - Fixed issue with Eztli Totem providing higher then intended healing when stacked with other Totem types

Kotal Kahn - Chicahtoc & Eztli Totems no longer have Kustom Variation restrictions in Kompetitive modes

Kotal Kahn - The first hit of Yeyecame Disk Amplify now has slightly farther reach and the projectile now has 10 less frames of hit advantage

Kung Lao - Sweeping Razor (Away + Back kick) while having no Hat now properly triggers Krushing Blow reset conditions

Shao Kahn - Now has 1100 health (up from 1050)

RoboCop - Now has 1050 health (up from 1000)

RoboCop - Adjusted the hit region of Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Back Punch)

Sheeva - Dragon Drop is now off-screen for 2 more frames before her drop attack begins

Sheeva - Dragon Stance now has 2 more startup frames

Mileena - Poisonous Butterfly (Towards + Back Kick) now has airborne frames when Mileena is off the ground

Mileena - The hit reactions to Kahnum Dash Amplify, Kahnum Dash Further Amplify, & Ridin' Dirty (Front Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now have airborne frames when

Mileena is off the ground

Mileena - Fixed a rare issue where Play Time (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) could leave a lingering visual effect on certain costumes

Rambo - Slightly adjusted the hit regions & repel regions of Basic Training (Away + Front Punch)

Rambo - Lieutenant Drop (Towards + Back Kick) now has airborne frames when Rambo is off the ground

Rambo - Hidden M60 & Hidden M60 Amplify will no longer sometimes use an incorrect animation when Rambo is hit by Kronika's Reverse Time

Have you been enjoying Mortal Kombat 11 since its launch? What other characters would you like to see join the fight? Let us know in the comments!