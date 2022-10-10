Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.

In a new conversation with PlayStation Blog, Boon opened up about the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat, which happens to take place this month. While much of this discussion dealt with the history of the Mortal Kombat series, Boon also confirmed that NetherRealm Studios hasn't finished its work on the series just yet. And although "Mortal Kombat 12" wasn't mentioned by name, it seems apparent that this is the game that Boon is likely referring to.

"Obviously…we haven't made the last one," Boon said of the future of the Mortal Kombat series. "I guess that's probably the closest I can say without revealing too much."

Talking more directly about what the next entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise could look like, Boon stated that those at NetherRealm never have "a shortage of new ideas." As such, Mortal Kombat 12, whenever it could release, will incorporate new features and gameplay mechanics that haven't been seen in the franchise before.

"That's one thing that I can very confidently say," he explained. "Mortal Kombat will continue to feel fresh, to feel new, and to push boundaries with regards to certain aspects of game design."

At this point in time, the biggest question about Mortal Kombat 12 involves its potential reveal. In the past, NetherRealm hasn't opted to stay quiet about its next project for too long, which suggests that a formal announcement could be coming from the studio soon. And while there's no guarantee that Mortal Kombat 12 will end up being the next game that NetherRealm releases, if nothing else, it's blatantly clear that we'll see the title come about further down the road.

