‘Mortal Kombat’ Cosplayer Slays With Her Noob Saibot Cosplay

Noob Saibot doesn’t get enough love in the Mortal Kombat fandom and with Mortal Kombat 11 on the horizon, we’re going to give this character the attention they deserve through some amazingly spectacular cosplay!

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Justyeliz’ and she’s an Australian gamer with some serious talent. From anime, to games, she definitely has an impressive portfolio, on that we can’t seem to get enough of! Plus, Noob — so there’s that.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

