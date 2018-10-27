‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Fortnite’ Come Together In Incredible Fan Art

Scorpion and Sanctum (as well as Sub Zero) collide when one talented artist decided to combine his love for Fortnite with his love for Mortal Kombat. Though both franchises couldn’t be more different from one another, they still look pretty shwanky when joined together in the below fan art … plus, Sub Zero always looks “cool.”

But first, Sub Zero:

And then of course the original that spawned the desire to create a Sub Zero version to begin with, prompting the question “Fire or Ice”:

Pretty incredible, right? This is the same artist that re-imagined DC’s Jack O’Lantern in the Fortnite-verse as well that we shared earlier this week. He’s definitely no stranger to combining other popular games and movies with Epic Games’ Fortnite and as long as he keeps pumping out breathtaking work like this, we’ll be more than happy to keep sharing because his talent is legendary.

Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Halloween event is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices! You can check out even more of this artist’s amazing work right here!

What other franchises would you like to see get the Fortnite treatment? Should he stay in the fighter/comic realm or perhaps delve into the world of RPGs next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!