Sonic Rumble Developers Address New Beta, Collaborations, and More Following Latest Delay

Last week, Sega surprised and disappointed fans when the company announced a delay for Sonic Rumble. The game was supposed to arrive globally on May 8th, and there has not been a new release date announced. To offer some clarity about the situation, the game’s developers held a Q&A on Discord, answering several fan questions. One frequent question from fans was about a potential beta. The developers noted that “it is just not easy to do on mobile, because Android and iOS do not allow testing like that.” They were quick to note though that there is an interest in doing so on Steam.

While this would seem to bode well, the developers were quick to note that it might not make sense if “the game is not delayed by a super long time.” Basically, this largely depends on how long the delay ends up being. Since no one really knows how long that will be, it might not be worth it for the developers to invest the time and resources that would be required. The App Store on iOS currently lists an expected release date of July 31st for Sonic Rumble, but the developers have noted that this is just a placeholder until a new date has been announced.

doctor ivo “eggman” Robotnik as he appears in sonic rumble

In addition to the possibility of a Steam beta, the developers addressed other fan questions. Sonic Rumble previously announced collaborations with other Sega properties, and fans asked if there could be crossovers with third-party properties as well. The developers seemed to drop a big hint, stating “maybe, we never know” alongside a smirking face emoji. The developers also discussed user generated content like maps, stating that “it’s something we might explore in the future.”

Multiple Sonic the Hedgehog fans did ask about a console version of Sonic Rumble, but those questions largely went ignored. Fans of Sega’s blue blur have been keeping their fingers crossed for a Sonic Rumble console announcement for quite some time, but with the mobile and PC versions getting pushed back, it seems like the developers are probably focusing on those first. Hopefully that doesn’t kill any possibility of a console release, as there seems to be a lot of general interest in the game!

Earlier this year, the Sonic Rumble developers noted that “many” of the cosmetics that have been offered so far will return once the game gets a global release. This has been a big cause for concern among Sonic fans, since the game is available in some countries, and Sega has supported Sonic Rumble with a steady stream of content that most fans can’t access. The developers reiterated that the plan is to bring back as much content as possible, but they cannot guarantee that everything will come back.

